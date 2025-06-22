Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 702.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

