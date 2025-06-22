Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
