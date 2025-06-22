Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,483,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 484,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,261,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLCB opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

