Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

