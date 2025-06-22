Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,646 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.54 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

