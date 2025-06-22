Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after buying an additional 2,036,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,497,000 after buying an additional 794,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,810,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 190,251 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

