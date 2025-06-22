Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.00. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

