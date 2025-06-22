Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,844 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

