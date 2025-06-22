Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 25,016 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 274,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $62.64 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

