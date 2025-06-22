EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

