Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.79. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 3,914,765 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,545.74. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
