Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $284.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.54.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

