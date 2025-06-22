Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Euroseas Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $44.78 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 1,611.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Euroseas by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.