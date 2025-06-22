Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $44.78 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 1,611.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Euroseas by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

