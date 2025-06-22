FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FGEN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FibroGen Price Performance

FibroGen stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($4.75). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 5,800 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $190,163.75. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

