Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

