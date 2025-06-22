Financial Analysis: PetMed Express (PETS) versus Its Rivals

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET COMMERCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PetMed Express to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PetMed Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 0.14% 0.37% 0.23% PetMed Express Competitors -13.16% -48.48% -5.20%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express’ competitors have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PetMed Express and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 1 0 0 1.50 PetMed Express Competitors 582 3664 7939 244 2.63

PetMed Express currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given PetMed Express’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetMed Express has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetMed Express and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $281.06 million -$7.46 million 324.00 PetMed Express Competitors $21.65 billion $2.07 billion 29.74

PetMed Express’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PetMed Express. PetMed Express is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PetMed Express competitors beat PetMed Express on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

