First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

FHN opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

