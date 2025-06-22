Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FLXS opened at $35.74 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

