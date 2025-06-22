Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 8,971 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.39, for a total value of $1,842,553.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,416,440.24. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.