Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,437,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 146,029 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,631,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

