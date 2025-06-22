Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

GLMD stock opened at $1.87 on Friday.

GLMD stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

