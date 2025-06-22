GAMMA Investing LLC Has $285,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

