GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 20,096 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1,983.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 996,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 790,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 67,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

