GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 681.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 85,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

