GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

GeneDx Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $377,381.33. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $4,175,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $154,146.40. This trade represents a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,272. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

