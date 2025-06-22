Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSL

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $30.19.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $190.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.