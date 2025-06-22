GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

GlucoTrack Stock Up 1.4%

GlucoTrack stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. GlucoTrack has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $3,756.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($20.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlucoTrack

About GlucoTrack

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GlucoTrack stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GCTK Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 10.63% of GlucoTrack as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.