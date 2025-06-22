Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

JUST stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $446.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

