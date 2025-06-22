Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.2%

GTE stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The stock has a market cap of C$203.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.23.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total value of C$35,403.48. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

