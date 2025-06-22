Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

NYSE GPMT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -6.49%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Lazar Nikolic purchased 47,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 648,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,485. This trade represents a 7.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,953 shares of company stock valued at $138,197 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 334,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.



Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

