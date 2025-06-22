Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grifols by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

