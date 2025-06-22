Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS
Grifols Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grifols by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.