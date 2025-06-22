Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

