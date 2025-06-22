Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $247.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $1,546,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software stock opened at $237.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 593.34, a P/E/G ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
