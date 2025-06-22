Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.85). 10,309,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 5,966,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.22 ($0.94).

Hays Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.62.

Insider Transactions at Hays

In related news, insider Michael Findlay bought 34,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.56 ($26,817.59). Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hays

