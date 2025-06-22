Head to Head Comparison: PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) vs. Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -81.41% -25.04% Shimmick -20.98% -9,647.06% -33.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Shimmick”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.17) -11.14 Shimmick $480.24 million 0.11 -$124.75 million ($3.29) -0.48

Shimmick has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimmick, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Shimmick, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shimmick 0 2 0 0 2.00

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.90%. Shimmick has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimmick has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Shimmick shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shimmick shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies beats Shimmick on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.