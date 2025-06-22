Head-To-Head Survey: Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) & Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuraray and Westlake”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuraray $5.47 billion 0.80 $209.38 million $1.36 29.60 Westlake $12.14 billion 0.76 $602.00 million $2.98 24.19

Analyst Ratings

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Kuraray. Westlake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuraray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kuraray and Westlake, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuraray 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake 0 6 7 0 2.54

Westlake has a consensus price target of $90.54, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Westlake’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake is more favorable than Kuraray.

Risk & Volatility

Kuraray has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kuraray and Westlake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuraray 2.69% 6.66% 4.02% Westlake 3.23% 4.19% 2.21%

Dividends

Kuraray pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Westlake pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kuraray pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westlake has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Westlake is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Westlake shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Westlake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westlake beats Kuraray on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR. The Functional Materials segment manufactures and markets methacrylic resin, medical products, and carbon materials. The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures and sells synthetic fibers and textiles, CLARINO manmade leather, non-woven fabrics, and other products. The Trading segment mainly processes and sells synthetic fibers and manmade leathers. It is also involved in the engineering business; design and construction of various plants; outsourcing of logistics services; temporary staffing/introduction business; design, manufacture, construction, and sale of water treatment equipment; travel and insurance agency business; golf course management; management of accommodation facilities and restaurants; manufacture and sale of hook-and loop fasteners and related products; manufacture and sale of dental materials; warehousing and logistics; and manufacturing and sales of methacrylic resin sheets, as well as provides consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, chlorinated derivative products, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), epoxy specialty resins, and base epoxy resins and intermediaries, as well as chlor-alkali, such as chlorine and caustic soda. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment provides residential PVC sidings; PVC trim and mouldings; architectural stone veneers; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, and tape and roofing applications; polymer composite and cement roof tiles; PVC pipes and fittings for various water, sewer, electrical, and industrial applications; PVC compounds used in various housing, medical, and automobile products; and consumer and commercial products, such as landscape edging; industrial, home, and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. It offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, wind turbines, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. Westlake Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

