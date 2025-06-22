Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after buying an additional 129,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after buying an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Hologic by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after buying an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.48 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

View Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.