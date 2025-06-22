HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HBM

HudBay Minerals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.