Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Humana by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 153,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

NYSE:HUM opened at $239.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

