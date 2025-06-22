Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Indivior Stock Performance

Indivior stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 97.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

