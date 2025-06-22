Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.75 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

