Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $5,066,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $5,075,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

