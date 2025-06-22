Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,357,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,664,819.81. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TEM opened at $68.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

