Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

