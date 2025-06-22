Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $47.00 to $48.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.25 to $53.75 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.4%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,434.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.