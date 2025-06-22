Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 134.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,759.96. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

