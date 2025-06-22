iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

