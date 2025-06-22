iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 894882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

