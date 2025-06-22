J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $109.71 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.44.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,060,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

