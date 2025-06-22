Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Steven D. Borges Sells 22,443 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,628.03. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.07. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

